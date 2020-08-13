Mellel 5.0.3

Share Facebook

In July, Mellel released version 5.0 of its eponymous word processor for the Mac. It’s a major update that includes both include EPUB export and DOCX import/export, improvements to tables and change tracking, and a spiffy new icon that unifies Mellel’s Mac and iOS icons. While Mellel has long allowed you to export documents to RTF, Mellel 5 adds support for Microsoft Word’s native DOCX file format for improved text formatting compatibility. Additionally, Mellel gains support for exporting to the EPUB format with control over the structure of the document, metadata, font and image control, table of contents, and more.

Mellel 5 now gives you the option to open a new file directly when choosing File > New or clicking the New Document button, enables you to accept or reject multiple tracked changes at once, gains the capability to add multiple rows or columns to a table, and adds a Novel book factory template.

In August, Mellel issued version 5.0.2 with improvements to the DOCX import and export, including performance improvements when exporting long, complex documents and a fix for a bug that caused left-to-right paragraphs to be assigned with right-to-left direction with documents imported from Pages. The maintenance update also fixed a hang when inserting footnotes, improved typing performance, and enabled dictation with voice control in macOS 10.15 Catalina. A quick version 5.0.3 update fixes a bug that prevented editing comments and another that caused the display to refresh incorrectly.

Mellel 5 costs $49 and comes with 2 years of free updates, and existing Mellel license holders can upgrade for $29 and get 2 more years of free updates. ($49 new from Mellel and the Mac App Store, $29 upgrade, free update from version 5.0.x, 92 MB, release notes, macOS 10.7+)