Mellel 5.0.9

Mellel has published version 5.0.9 of its eponymous word processor for the Mac. A maintenance release focused on bug fixes, the update resolves memory leaks and compile warnings, fixes a bug where opening the character attributes popover in the table style editor would cause the addition of an override to the table attributes, addresses a problem that caused the last text language setting to be copied from document to document, resolves a crash when closing the in-app notification window in macOS 12 Monterey, and fixes the display of some interface items in Monterey. ($49 new from Mellel and the Mac App Store, $29 upgrade, free update, 91.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)