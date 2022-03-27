Mellel 5.1.1

Share Facebook

Mellel has published version 5.1.1 of its eponymous word processor for the Mac, a maintenance release focused on bug fixes. The update changes the way styles are classified to improve compatibility when exporting to Microsoft Word in DOCX format, resolves an issue with RTF export that caused spaces following a Unicode character to be omitted, fixes a bug that caused some user interface elements to be positioned incorrectly in OS X 10.10 Yosemite and earlier, addresses a problem that caused outline items to be added at the wrong place when working in outline mode, fixes an issue that caused Mellel to hang or take very long to recover after modifying styles in very long, and resolves several of crashes. ($49 new from Mellel and the Mac App Store, $29 upgrade, free update, 107 MB, macOS 10.9+)