Mellel 5.1.2

Mellel has published version 5.1.2 of its eponymous word processor for the Mac, improving the handling of opening documents with malformed tables and fixing tables when opening. The release also fixes a bug that caused Mellel to become unresponsive when dragging an image over a citation, resolves an issue that caused showing tab stops truncated when dragging from the tab well, corrects a rare hang caused when editing a header/footer, and addresses a failure to open documents containing empty floating elements like images or text boxes. ($49 new from Mellel and the Mac App Store, free update, 107 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)