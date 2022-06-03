Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 32 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Mellel 5.1.2

Mellel has published version 5.1.2 of its eponymous word processor for the Mac, improving the handling of opening documents with malformed tables and fixing tables when opening. The release also fixes a bug that caused Mellel to become unresponsive when dragging an image over a citation, resolves an issue that caused showing tab stops truncated when dragging from the tab well, corrects a rare hang caused when editing a header/footer, and addresses a failure to open documents containing empty floating elements like images or text boxes. ($49 new from Mellel and the Mac App Store, free update, 107 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 31 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Mellel 5.1.2

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum