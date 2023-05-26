Mellel 5.1.4

Share Email

In March, Mellel released version 5.1.4 of its eponymous word processor to address various EPUB issues. The update resolved an issue that caused incompatibility of exported EPUB with some EPUB readers, fixed a bug that caused images not to appear on certain readers, and addressed a problem that caused a negative indent (hanging indent) to be exported improperly. It also added support for URL pastes and drops, fixed a bug that caused a crash when editing a generic see/see also reference, and resolved an issue that caused Hebrew to turn blank on newer systems after rendering a document containing some more exotic (taamim) characters. ($49 new from Mellel and the Mac App Store, free update, 107 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)