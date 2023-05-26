Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 33 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Mellel 5.1.4

In March, Mellel released version 5.1.4 of its eponymous word processor to address various EPUB issues. The update resolved an issue that caused incompatibility of exported EPUB with some EPUB readers, fixed a bug that caused images not to appear on certain readers, and addressed a problem that caused a negative indent (hanging indent) to be exported improperly. It also added support for URL pastes and drops, fixed a bug that caused a crash when editing a generic see/see also reference, and resolved an issue that caused Hebrew to turn blank on newer systems after rendering a document containing some more exotic (taamim) characters. ($49 new from Mellel and the Mac App Store, free update, 107 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Mellel 5.1.4

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum