Mellel 5.1

Mellel has published version 5.1 of its eponymous word processor for the Mac, overhauling the Auto-title functionality with configurable hierarchy chains, an updated user interface, and a new style category. You can also freely add, remove and move around the Auto-title flows (now named Streams) to form any structure or hierarchy. The redesigned Auto-titles user interface now features a tabbed window design for the configuration window to group formats of a specific type from all streams in one tab.

The release also replaces default templates with four Blank templates in two page sizes (A4 and US Letter) and two style sets (Classic and Modern), brings three Auto-title styles (Unnumbered, Numbered, and Auto-indent), ensures a selection is no longer reset when applying a style set or applying note attribute changes, fixes a bug that prevented editing table formulas in the table style editor, and addresses a problem that sometimes caused list numbering to be incorrect when exporting to DOCX format. ($49 new from Mellel and the Mac App Store, $29 upgrade, free update, 101 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)