Mellel 6.0.2

Share Email



Mellel has published version 6.0.2 of its eponymous word processor for the Mac, a maintenance update that adds a new Vertical Split view mode. The release renames Mellel View and Compact View to Mellel Layout and Compact Layout, resolves an issue that caused Mellel to hang when trying to manipulate wrappable inline images, addresses a hang that could occur when selecting inline images, fixes a bug that could cause Mellel to crash when changing an image or text box from inline to floating, refines ruler drawing on narrow view, draws the split view divider with better contrast, and fixes a bug that caused Mellel to misbehave after performing a bibliography scan while editing a table cell containing a citation. ($69.99 new, free update, $44.99 upgrade from previous versions, 93.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)