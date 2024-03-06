Skip to content
Agen Schmitz 1 comment

Mellel 6.0.3

Mellel has published version 6.0.3 of its eponymous word processor for the Mac, focusing on bug fixes. The release resolves an issue that could prevent the display from refreshing properly (showing blank pages or the text of other pages), addresses a crash when redrawing list-based palettes, eliminates an occasional hang when pasting and inserting text, fixes a bug that caused the marker selector in the outline and story pane to draw incorrectly, and resolves an issue with keyboard/language synchronization and split view. ($69.99 new, free update, 93.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

