Agen Schmitz 1 comment

Mellel 6.0.4

Mellel has published version 6.0.4 of its eponymous word processor for the Mac, focusing on bug fixes. The release resolves an issue that could cause the app to hang when changing track changes display modes, addresses a problem that caused a selection drawing malfunction with auto-titles, fixes a bug that truncated the keyboard shortcuts for paragraph styles in the style set editing window, rectifies an issue that hid prefixes from auto-titles in imported OPML documents, and resolves an issue that caused page type display in the page palette to fail immediately after making changes. ($69.99 new, free update, 93.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

Comments About Mellel 6.0.4

