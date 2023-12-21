Mellel 6.0

Share Email



Mellel the company has issued version 6.0 of its Mellel the word processor, a major upgrade that brings welcome new features and improvements. The release introduces split view feature for editing two different parts of your document (great for translating, writing commentary, or comparing texts); adds support for Dark mode; enhances Mellel’s find-and-replace with the capability to convert text into an Auto-title, Citation, Note (footnote or endnote) or Hyperlink; improves indexing with the option to import and export index records; adds support exporting an outline to a Mellel document; and enables you to expand and collapse Outline items using arrow keys.

The update also unifies menu labels and adds dividers for numbering types in popup menus, fixes a bug that caused only one index record to be deleted when attempting to delete multiple index records, resolves an issue that caused the format menu of the insert date sheet to be cut off, ensures image and text box are shown in the track changes bubble, and now requires a minimum of macOS 10.13 High Sierra. Mellel 6 is now priced at $69.99, and owners of any previous version can upgrade for $44.99. Mellel is also available for the iPad for $19.99. ($69.99 new, $44.99 upgrade, 94 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)