Merlin Project 5.0.1

ProjectWizards has updated Merlin Project to version 5.0, a major upgrade for the powerful project management app. The new Merlin Project gains card-based Kanban boards, a new resource pool that helps manage utilization levels for yourself and colleagues across all projects, groupings that help provide deeper insight into a project’s structure, and a revamped Style editor that enables you to format individual activities or entire groups. Merlin Project was quickly updated to version 5.0.1 to improve general stability and ensure that documents that were opened in Merlin Project 4 are no longer opened automatically (and vice versa).

With version 5, Merlin Project has moved to a subscription model with a $149 annual fee. If you own Merlin Project 4, ProjectWizards is offering a $99 annual subscription if you subscribe by 31 December 2018.

The slimmed-down Merlin Project Express—optimized for home and semi-professional users—has also been updated to version 5.0.1 and receives the same changes as the full edition. Available from the Mac App Store, the first two weeks are free of charge, after which it requires a $3.99 monthly or $39.99 annual subscription. Merlin Project Express is also available via the Setapp subscription service, which provides a 7-day free trial. ($149 annual subscription, free update from version 5, 27.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11.6+)