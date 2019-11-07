Share Facebook

ProjectWizards has updated Merlin Project to version 6, a significant upgrade for the powerful project management app. While most of the improvements are under the hood, Merlin Project 6.0 should feel faster and more stable overall. The app now supports Dark mode in all views for macOS 10.14 Mojave and later, and colors of self-created style rules will automatically adapt to the current appearance. Additionally, the update supports the new accent colors of 10.15 Catalina, and colors for the light and dark appearance are stored separately for rule-based styles. The inspector has been adapted to Catalina’s new look, and the new Inspector Appearance setting lets you brighten the inspector for a consistently bright appearance. A new start dialog enables you to create projects from templates and quickly access recent documents.

The slimmed-down Merlin Project Express—optimized for home and semi-professional users—has also been updated to version 6.0 and receives the same Dark mode and start dialog changes as the full edition. Both editions of Merlin Project now require 10.12 Sierra or later.

Additionally, ProjectWizards has updated Merlin Project for iOS, adding dark appearance in all views and support for multiple windows (i.e., scenes) in iPadOS 13, including the capability to open a project in multiple scenes at once.

An annual subscription to Merlin Project costs $149, and current subscribers will receive the new version as part of their regular updates. A 30-day free trial is available for testing all functions. Merlin Project Express is available for $3.99 per month or $39.99 per year through the App Store, and it’s also included in Setapp for $9.99 per month. Merlin Project for iOS has a monthly subscription rate of $6.99 or $69.99 per year. ($149 annual subscription, 29.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)