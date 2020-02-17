Merlin Project 6.1

Share Facebook

ProjectWizards has updated Merlin Project to version 6.1 with a couple of new features and some bug fixes. The project management app can now share exported files directly via email, Messages, AirDrop, and more (removing the need for the File > Send as E-mail menu option); enables you to embed Web resources such as images, CSS files, and JavaScripts in exported HTML files; adds support for exporting multiple views in a single file; ensures that a week’s start day is imported from MS Project documents; and fixes a bug that prevented some parts of the app from updating when switching between Light and Dark modes.

An annual subscription to Merlin Project costs $149, and a 30-day free trial is available for testing all functions. Merlin Project Express is available for $3.99 per month or $39.99 per year through the App Store, and it’s also included in Setapp for $9.99 per month. ($149 annual subscription, 29.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.12+)