Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



ProjectWizards has released Merlin Project 7.0, a major upgrade to the powerful project management app that adds support for macOS 11 Big Sur and brings new collaboration features. Users can now comment on activities, assignments, resources, and attachments, with the comments displayed in the last tab of the inspector as a conversation thread. The update also adds a new outline column for comments, displays a bubble symbol to denote whether comments are present in a row (coloring the bubble orange if there are unread comments), and renames the Warnings window to Notifications and uses it to display a list of unread comments.

Merlin Project 7 also now enables you to schedule automatic publishing with exports, updates the toolbar design in Big Sur, fixes a bug in projects created from XML files or templates that prevented list values from adjusting, and no longer displays features related to Merlin Server by default on new installations (turn them on by selecting the Show Merlin Server Features checkbox in Preferences).

The slimmed-down Merlin Project Express—optimized for home and semi-professional users—has also been updated to version 7.0 with Big Sur compatibility but does not receive the new commenting features of the full edition of Merlin Project. Both editions of Merlin Project now require 10.13 High Sierra or later.

An annual subscription to Merlin Project costs $149 via Project Wizards and the Mac App Store (the latter also offers a $14.99 monthly subscription), and a 30-day free trial is available for testing all functions. Current subscribers will receive version 7.0 free of charge as part of regular updates. Merlin Project Express costs $3.99 per month or $39.99 per year through the Mac App Store, and it’s also included in the $9.99-per-month Setapp service. Finally, the iOS edition of Merlin Project has been updated to version 7 with comment features, and it’s priced at $6.99 per month or $69.99 for an annual subscription. ($149 annual subscription, 28.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)