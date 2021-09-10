Share Facebook

ProjectWizards has released Merlin Project 8.0, a major upgrade to the powerful project management app that adds a Dynamic Help feature that explains views, columns, fields, and controls via an interface that hearkens back to the Balloon Help of the classic Macintosh System 7. After clicking the question mark icon in the main toolbar to activate the feature, move the pointer over an object to get more information.

The update also enables you to customize the width and color of the vertical timeline in the Gantt chart in the style inspector, lets you start calls from the phone icon in the resource inspector, brings a redesigned attachments inspector, enlarges the font in inspectors, and tweaks the process of creating new columns so you can select an associated field in a separate dialog.

The slimmed-down Merlin Project Express—optimized for home and semi-professional users—has also been updated to version 8.0 with the Dynamic Help feature. Both editions of Merlin Project now require macOS 10.14 Mojave or later.

An annual subscription to Merlin Project costs $149 via Project Wizards and the Mac App Store (the latter also offers a $14.99 monthly subscription). A 30-day free trial is available for testing all functions. Current subscribers will receive version 8.0 free of charge as part of regular updates. Merlin Project Express costs $3.99 per month or $39.99 per year through the Mac App Store, and it’s also included in the Setapp subscription service. ($149 annual subscription, 39.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.14+)