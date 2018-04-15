Microsoft Office 2016 16.12

Share Facebook

Microsoft has released version 16.12 of its Office 2016 application suite with improvements to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook. Word, Excel, and PowerPoint offer better sharing and collaboration, with your locally synced OneDrive documents now opening directly from the cloud. All four apps now let you insert and edit Scalable Vector Graphics (SVG) files. Otherwise, Outlook sees the most changes, gaining quicker access to calendar event details, highlighting of search terms in results, week numbers in the Calendar month view, and delegate-driven scheduling of Skype meetings on behalf of principals. Finally, Microsoft AutoUpdate now supports the msupdate command-line tool. ($149.99 for one-time purchase, $99.99/$69.99 annual subscription options, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, 10.10+)