Microsoft Office 2016 16.13

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Microsoft has released version 16.13 of its Office 2016 application suite with improvements to the real-time collaboration features introduced in version 16.9 (see “Microsoft Office 2016 16.9,” 21 January 2018). Word, Excel, and PowerPoint now enable you to chat with collaborators without leaving the app as long as the file is stored in either SharePoint or OneDrive for Business. The three apps also add the capability to insert icons and SVG (Scalable Vector Graphics) files into your documents. Word adds a Resume Assistant (with LinkedIn integration), Excel enables you to filter a PivotTable by sliding the date range with a timeline filter, and Outlook lets you customize swipe left and swipe right gestures for your most-used actions. ($149.99 for one-time purchase, $99.99/$69.99 annual subscription options, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, macOS 10.10+)