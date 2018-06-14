Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Microsoft Office 2016 16.14.1

Microsoft has issued its monthly maintenance release with a modicum of improvements for the Office 2016 application suite. Version 16.14 improves Learning Tools readability and provides support for Read Aloud in Word, while Excel and PowerPoint receive support for translating words, phrases, or sentences into another language with Microsoft Translator. PowerPoint now enables you to specify hyperlink font colors, and Outlook lets you stylize email signatures with font styles, colors, images, links, and more. Shortly after this release, Microsoft issued version 16.14.1 to fix an issue with the updater packages for the individual applications. ($149.99 for one-time purchase, $99.99/$69.99 annual subscription options, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, macOS 10.10+)

