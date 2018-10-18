Microsoft Office for Mac 16.18

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Microsoft has released version 16.18 of Office for Mac—now officially called Office 2019 for Mac for the standalone release (Office 365 remains the name for the subscription option). When you insert an image, both Word and PowerPoint now suggest captions that can be read by people with vision impairments, and PowerPoint adds animation triggers that enable you to start an animation effect when you click on a shape or object. Excel gets a new Ideas button that looks for patterns in your data and returns interesting visuals about them in a task pane, and it also gains an improved AutoComplete menu that lets you choose from argument options. ($149.99 for one-time purchase, $99.99/$69.99 annual subscription options, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, macOS 10.10+)