Microsoft Office for Mac 16.19

Microsoft has released version 16.19 of Office for Mac—now officially called Office 2019 for Mac for the standalone release (Office 365 remains the name for the subscription option). Word, Excel, and PowerPoint gain the capability to search the Web for images from within a document (Insert > Online Pictures), and they enable you to move, rename, and browse the version history for your cloud documents by clicking the filename. PowerPoint also receives the capability to add audio narrations to exported video, and Outlook adds an Encrypt-Only option to its Encrypt button. Finally, Excel gets patches for two remote code execution vulnerabilities. ($149.99 for one-time purchase, $99.99/$69.99 annual subscription options, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, macOS 10.10+)