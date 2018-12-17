Microsoft Office for Mac 16.20
Microsoft has released version 16.20 of Office for Mac—now officially called Office 2019 for Mac for the standalone release (Office 365 remains the name for the subscription option). Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook receive support for Dark mode in macOS 10.14 Mojave. Word also now enables you to embed fonts to preserve the look of your text on every computer, while PowerPoint adds support for Mojave’s Continuity Camera feature so you can insert a photo from your iOS device into a slide.
Outlook gains support for sharing a calendar to other Outlook users, adds an option to turn off forwarding for a meeting, enables you to add multiple time zones to your calendar, and lets you schedule and join online meetings via Microsoft Teams. ($149.99 for one-time purchase, $99.99/$69.99 annual subscription options, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, macOS 10.10+)
I am frustrated that they took away the “Classic” office theme. Under High Sierra, the option to change themes (once found in Preferences:General:Personalize:Office Theme) has been taken away.
The applications now match what was once the “Colorful” theme, with different-colored window bars (bright green for Excel, blue for Word, etc.) and a minimalist look for the tabs and ribbons.
I really dislike this appearance, because the bright colors distract from the interface, and the tabs and ribbons are over-simplified and thus harder to distinguish visaully.
