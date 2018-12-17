Microsoft Office for Mac 16.20

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Microsoft has released version 16.20 of Office for Mac—now officially called Office 2019 for Mac for the standalone release (Office 365 remains the name for the subscription option). Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook receive support for Dark mode in macOS 10.14 Mojave. Word also now enables you to embed fonts to preserve the look of your text on every computer, while PowerPoint adds support for Mojave’s Continuity Camera feature so you can insert a photo from your iOS device into a slide.

Outlook gains support for sharing a calendar to other Outlook users, adds an option to turn off forwarding for a meeting, enables you to add multiple time zones to your calendar, and lets you schedule and join online meetings via Microsoft Teams. ($149.99 for one-time purchase, $99.99/$69.99 annual subscription options, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, macOS 10.10+)