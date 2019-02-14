Microsoft Office for Mac 16.22

Share Facebook

Microsoft has released version 16.22 of Office for Mac, adding a new trackpad sketching feature to Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Available only for Office 365 subscribers, the new digital inking feature enables you to draw on your trackpad with your finger (in addition to using your mouse). Excel also receives a security update to fix an important vulnerability that could allow the spreadsheet app to disclose the contents of memory and allow an attacker to compromise the user’s computer or data. This vulnerability affects both Excel 2019 and its predecessor Excel 2016. ($149.99 for one-time purchase, $99.99/$69.99 annual subscription options, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, macOS 10.10+)