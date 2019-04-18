Microsoft Office for Mac 16.24

Share Facebook

Microsoft has released version 16.24 of Office for Mac, updating the app icons “to reflect the simple, powerful, and intelligent experiences of Office.” Okay, then.

Word, Excel, and PowerPoint now provide recommendations based on your activity and what others are working on around you. Excel enables you to use relative references when recording a macro (so that the macro will apply relative to the active cell), improves the ribbon to make common tasks easier to find, and addresses an important security vulnerability. Outlook adds support for ATP Safe Links, and OneNote updates its navigation panes to improve access to notebooks, sections, and pages. ($149.99 for one-time purchase, $99.99/$69.99 annual subscription options, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, macOS 10.10+)