Agen Schmitz 1 comment

Microsoft Office for Mac 16.25

Microsoft has released version 16.25 of Office for Mac, adding display of your email attachments in the Shared tab for Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Outlook for Mac now supports showing presence information for Teams, and PowerPoint introduces new keyboard shortcuts for actions like crop, send forward/send backward, and list-item promotion/demotion. Word also receives a patch for a vulnerability that could allow remote code execution. ($149.99 for one-time purchase, $99.99/$69.99 annual subscription options, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, macOS 10.10+)

  1. I’ve tried 4 times over the last 2 days to update to Office 16.25. Each time Microsoft AutoUpdate has shown the process as successful, but the apps are not updated. They still remain at 16.24. Aarrgh!

    Any other reports of this happening? I’m running the most current version of Mojave on my 6-month old iMac with 16Gb of RAM.

