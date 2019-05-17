Microsoft Office for Mac 16.25

Share Facebook

Microsoft has released version 16.25 of Office for Mac, adding display of your email attachments in the Shared tab for Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Outlook for Mac now supports showing presence information for Teams, and PowerPoint introduces new keyboard shortcuts for actions like crop, send forward/send backward, and list-item promotion/demotion. Word also receives a patch for a vulnerability that could allow remote code execution. ($149.99 for one-time purchase, $99.99/$69.99 annual subscription options, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, macOS 10.10+)