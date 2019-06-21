Microsoft Office for Mac 16.26

Share Facebook

Microsoft has issued its monthly update of Office for Mac with version 16.26, which adds the use of @mentions in comments in Word, Excel, and PowerPoint to get more direct attention from collaborators. Excel adds subscript, superscript, and strikethrough to the ribbon and Quick Access Toolbar, and now enables you to turn off automatic grouping of PivotTable dates. PowerPoint changes its online video storage to the Microsoft Stream service and adds live captions and translations while you present. Finally, Outlook improves export of messages and meeting notes to a OneNote notebook. ($149.99 for one-time purchase, $99.99/$69.99 annual subscription options, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, macOS 10.10+)