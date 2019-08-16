Microsoft Office for Mac 16.28

Share Facebook

Microsoft has issued its monthly update of Office for Mac with version 16.28, which adds the capability to add a custom “sketched” border for a casual, hand-drawn look to Office shapes in documents, presentations, and spreadsheets. Word, PowerPoint, and Excel all improve map charts by integrating them with Excel’s Geographic Data Types for additional detail about mapped locations. Word adds two eraser sizes to fix small inking imperfections, Excel enables you to select Resolve to collapse comments and make open items stand out, Outlook adds the capability to attach cloud files to an email (limited to OneDrive and Sharepoint), and PowerPoint enables you to draw on your slides during a presentation with your pen staying active until the end. The update also patches several vulnerabilities that could allow remote code execution. ($149.99 for a one-time purchase, $99.99/$69.99 annual subscription options, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, macOS 10.10+)