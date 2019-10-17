Skip to content
Agen Schmitz No comments

Microsoft Office for Mac 16.30

Microsoft has issued its monthly update of Office for Mac with version 16.30, enabling you to open a PDF in Word and start editing it after converting it to a Word document (the original PDF won’t be changed). PowerPoint adds the Ink Replay feature, which enables you to replay ink strokes as they were drawn to help you illustrate step-by-step processes. Excel adds support for the Visio Data Visualizer add-in for creating Visio data visualization diagrams and also includes two security updates that patch remote code execution vulnerabilities. ($149.99 for a one-time purchase, $99.99/$69.99 annual subscription options, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, macOS 10.10+)

Comments About Microsoft Office for Mac 16.30

