Microsoft Office for Mac 16.33

Microsoft has issued its monthly update of Office for Mac, with version 16.33 adding support for accessibility features in Word when running in macOS 10.13 High Sierra. Excel now enables you to create and manage Power Query queries with VBA on the Mac and lets you create array formulas that return multiple values that automatically spill into neighboring cells. And PowerPoint now enables you to create animated, looping GIFs from a slideshow. ($149.99 for a one-time purchase, $99.99/$69.99 annual subscription options, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, macOS 10.10+)