Agen Schmitz

Microsoft Office for Mac 16.38

Microsoft has issued its monthly update of Office for Mac, bringing the new Data from Picture feature to Excel (requires Office 365 subscription). Data from Picture enables you to take a screenshot or an image file from your computer or iPhone and turn it into editable table data. Version 16.38 also adds dictation to Outlook for composing emails and enables PowerPoint to synchronize changes even when a presentation is in slide show mode. ($149.99 for a one-time purchase, $99.99/$69.99 annual subscription options, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, macOS 10.10+)

Comments About Microsoft Office for Mac 16.38

