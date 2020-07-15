Microsoft Office for Mac 16.39

Share Facebook

Microsoft has issued its monthly update of Office for Mac, a small maintenance release that adds support for animated GIFs to Word, PowerPoint, and Excel. Outlook adds support for actionable messages that enable you to respond to surveys or approvals within an email message, and Excel now enables you to use values from cells as the labels on your chart data. The release also patches a DirectWrite remote code execution vulnerability as well as several security issues in Word. ($149.99 for a one-time purchase, $99.99/$69.99 annual subscription options, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, macOS 10.10+)