Microsoft Office for Mac 16.40

Microsoft has issued its monthly update of Office for Mac, improving spreadsheet collaboration in Excel so you can filter and sort without disrupting what others see. The new Sheet View enables you to create your sorted and filtered view without disrupting what others working in the document see. Outlook improves security for Outlook.com accounts to remove the need to set an app password when two-step verification is enabled, and PowerPoint enables you to use a digital pen to illustrate and record ink strokes while recording a presentation. The release also addresses remote code execution vulnerabilities in Excel and information disclosure in Word that could allow an attacker to read the contents of your Mac’s memory. ($149.99 for a one-time purchase, $99.99/$69.99 annual subscription options, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, macOS 10.10+)