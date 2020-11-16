Microsoft Office for Mac 16.43

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Microsoft has issued version 16.43 of Office for Mac, improving search speed in PowerPoint and patching a security feature bypass vulnerability in Excel. Last month’s release (version 16.42, which we neglected to cover) was a bit meatier, adding a library of thousands of royalty-free images, icons, and stickers that can be used in Word documents, PowerPoint presentations, and Excel workbooks. Excel added the capability to refresh Power Query queries from Microsoft SQL Server; improved performance, readability, and composability with the LET function; and added support for Visio diagrams like flowcharts or organizational charts from data in a worksheet.

Microsoft Office 16.42 also introduced a new Outlook for Mac with improved performance, simplicity, and features such as a customizable toolbar, enhanced search for better results and suggestions, improved RSVP to meetings, and the capability to reply to messages without opening a new compose window (read more about it at this Microsoft support page). You need to turn on the New Outlook switch at the top of the Outlook window to access the refreshed email client. Microsoft Office now requires macOS 10.14 Mojave or later, and the new Outlook supports Office 365, Outlook.com, and Google accounts. ($149.99 for a one-time purchase, $99.99/$69.99 annual subscription options, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, macOS 10.14+)