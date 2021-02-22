Microsoft Office for Mac 16.46

Share Facebook

Microsoft has issued version 16.46 of Office for Mac with adjustments for sensitivity labeling (such as Personal, Public, Confidential, etc.). Government customers in the GCC and GCC-H environments can now apply sensitivity labels to Word, Excel, and PowerPoint documents and Outlook emails, and administrators can see when users apply, change, or remove sensitivity labels on their documents and emails in Microsoft 365 audit logs. Both Word and PowerPoint can recommend or automatically apply a sensitivity label based on the sensitive content detected. PowerPoint also enables you to select a range of slides when exporting to animated GIF and adds an option to export an animated GIF with a transparent background. ($149.99 for a one-time purchase, $99.99/$69.99 annual subscription options, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, macOS 10.14+)