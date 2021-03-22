Microsoft Office for Mac 16.47

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Microsoft has released version 16.47 of Office for Mac with a smattering of improvements. Excel now enables you to unhide multiple hidden sheets at once and insert Power BI data from your Organization using Excel Data Types. PowerPoint unveils an improved Record Slide Show feature that supports presenter video recording, ink recording, and laser pointer recording. Word’s Dictate feature has been augmented with a new toolbar, voice commands, and auto-punctuation, but note that Dictate is available only to Microsoft 365 subscribers. ($149.99 for a one-time purchase, $99.99/$69.99 annual subscription options, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, macOS 10.14+)