Microsoft Office for Mac 16.49

Microsoft has released version 16.49 of Office for Mac with a refreshed look that’s consistent with Microsoft 365 design while bringing in the visual feel of macOS 11 Big Sur (see this blog post for more). Outlook now enables you to set up delegation scenarios and open shared mailboxes; adds spelling, grammar, and writing suggestions; brings a new dictation toolbar, voice commands, and auto-punctuation; and enables you to send a copy of email messages or start a Teams chat. Teams also receives AI-based noise suppression with four levels of suppression (not available on M1-based Macs) and enables you to reply to a specific message in chat. ($149.99 for a one-time purchase, $99.99/$69.99 annual subscription options, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, macOS 10.14+)