Microsoft Office for Mac 16.50

Microsoft has released version 16.50 of Office for Mac, enabling co-authoring and AutoSave on Microsoft Information Protection-encrypted documents. By opting into the setting to support co-authoring, multiple users can edit documents labeled and encrypted by sensitivity labels in the Word, Excel, and PowerPoint desktop apps. PowerPoint also adds an in-app library of curated, royalty-free video footage. Microsoft updated Outlook with a new view of working hours for other users, a new pinned messages feature, and added support for contextual add-ins in the new WkWebview reading pane. ($149.99 for a one-time purchase, $99.99/$69.99 annual subscription options, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, macOS 10.14+)