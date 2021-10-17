Skip to content
Agen Schmitz No comments

Microsoft Office for Mac 16.54

Microsoft has released version 16.54 of Office for Mac, bringing a new, more modern comments experience in Word with an improved @mention experience and keyboard shortcuts. The commenting experience is now aligned across Office desktop and Web apps (including Excel and PowerPoint), as well as across Windows and macOS. Comments now require that you click the Post Comment or Post Reply button or use the Command-Enter shortcut, and resolved comments will be moved to the Comments pane to provide better focus. Outlook also receives new voice commands for sending mail and setting @mentions. ($149.99 for a one-time purchase, $99.99/$69.99 annual subscription options, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, macOS 10.14+)

Comments About Microsoft Office for Mac 16.54

