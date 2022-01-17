Microsoft Office for Mac 16.57
Microsoft has released version 16.57 of Office for Mac, bringing full support for M1-based Macs to Excel. Power Query in Excel for Mac natively supports Apple silicon processors, and you can now disable the Rosetta emulator for Excel. With the updates, Word, PowerPoint, and Excel prevent screen capture and screen sharing of sensitive documents protected with Microsoft Information Protection policies. Additionally, Excel enables you to import data from local Excel workbooks, text, and CSV files with Power Query, and Word automatically refreshes your document with the latest changes should you be disconnected while collaborating with others. ($149.99 for a one-time purchase, $99.99/$69.99 annual subscription options, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, macOS 10.14+)
Interesting to note the ‘macOS 10.14+’ in the article.
Attempting to update Office on a Mac actually running 10.14.6 gives a message saying ‘MacOS Upgrade Required - This update requires 10.15.0 or later’.
I am curious as to what Office now relies on in 10.15…
Rob.
I recently bought the new MS office after getting a new MacBook Pro. However, when I tried to install it I was unable to log in to my MS account as MS has me locked out (for long time unused?). My trouble call to their phone trouble line resulted in a Trouble Ticket but nothing has happened in 5 days and I still can’t load and use my new software. Terrible Customer Service IMO.
“you can now disable the Rosetta emulator for Excel”. I wonder what this means… does it mean that this new version will automatically not use Rosetta on my M1 Mac, or do I need to do something that disables Rosetta for Excel? Maybe they mean that if Excel is the last app that needs Rosetta I can now disable Rosetta on my M1 Mac?
If your app is Intel-only, it will automatically be run via Rosetta (because there’s no other option). Similarly, if it is ARM-only, it will be run as native (again, because there’s no other option).
If your app is “universal”, meaning it contains both Intel and ARM code, you can choose which way you want to run it. Select the app in the Finder and do a “get info”. There is a checkbox, “Open using Rosetta”, which is used to configure it.
I assume that you’re seeing this message because the previous version was Intel-only and the new (current) version is universal. So you can now choose which way you want it to open. I am guessing that it has defaulted to Rosetta, because that’s what you were previously using (when the app was Intel-only), and the message is letting you know that you may want to switch it over to native operation (by un-checking that box on each Office app).
See also: If you need to install Rosetta on your Mac - Apple Support
So why would you want to keep using Rosetta if the app is universal? Most of the time, you won’t. But if you are using a plugin/add-on that is only available as Intel code, then it won’t be available when the app is running natively - in which case, you can choose to run the Intel version (via Rosetta) and get access to your plugin.
Thanks very much David, that explains it
Join the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum