Microsoft Office for Mac 16.57

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Microsoft has released version 16.57 of Office for Mac, bringing full support for M1-based Macs to Excel. Power Query in Excel for Mac natively supports Apple silicon processors, and you can now disable the Rosetta emulator for Excel. With the updates, Word, PowerPoint, and Excel prevent screen capture and screen sharing of sensitive documents protected with Microsoft Information Protection policies. Additionally, Excel enables you to import data from local Excel workbooks, text, and CSV files with Power Query, and Word automatically refreshes your document with the latest changes should you be disconnected while collaborating with others. ($149.99 for a one-time purchase, $99.99/$69.99 annual subscription options, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, macOS 10.14+)