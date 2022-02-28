Skip to content
Agen Schmitz No comments

Microsoft Office for Mac 16.58

Microsoft has released version 16.58 of Office for Mac, focusing on Excel enhancements. The update improves the capability of adding, editing, and deleting items in the Name Manager (the dialog containing all defined names and table names in a workbook); adds support for the lambda function (which enables you to take a formula and turn it into your own named custom function); brings seven new helper lambda functions; and aligns the Paste Recovery menu with the interface found in Windows. Outlook also receives updates to its search query field, adding Best Match, File Suggestion Entities, Calendar Entities, and Mail Suggestion Entities. ($149.99 for a one-time purchase, $99.99/$69.99 annual subscription options, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, macOS 10.14+)

Comments About Microsoft Office for Mac 16.58

