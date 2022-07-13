Skip to content
Agen Schmitz 1 comment

Microsoft Office for Mac 16.63

Microsoft has released version 16.63 of Office for Mac with enhancements for Excel and Outlook. The Excel update improves support for auto-complete lists with screen readers like VoiceOver and reduces memory usage to speed up formula entry, particularly for larger cell ranges and devices with slower memory. Outlook adds support for the S/MIME email protocol to use Microsoft Information Protection (MIP) labels for classification and protection needs. ($149.99 for a one-time purchase, $99.99/$69.99 annual subscription options, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

Comments About Microsoft Office for Mac 16.63

  1. And still there is no proper AppleScript support. At least a super simple script to get the accounts fails.

