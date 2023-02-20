Microsoft Office for Mac 16.70

Share Email

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook



Microsoft has released version 16.70 of Office for Mac with a new feature for Excel: the Power Query Editor, which lets you clean and shape your data from local files, SharePoint, SQL, and tables and ranges. Microsoft AutoUpdate also receives an update to version 4.56 to resolve an issue that prevented it from showing an error message in macOS 13 Ventura if background processing was turned off and improves error logging for file downloads from the content delivery network. ($149.99 for a one-time purchase, $99.99/$69.99 annual subscription options, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, macOS 10.15+)