Microsoft Office for Mac 16.72

Microsoft has released version 16.72 of Office for Mac with Outlook, Excel, and PowerPoint updates. Outlook users receive a much-improved multi-account Profile experience within Outlook (which is rolling out gradually), time zone updates for an upcoming DST transition in Mexico, a fix for searching problems in Gmail accounts when the All Mailboxes search scope is selected, support for 1.9 Add-in API set, and resolution to an authentication issue with IMAP and iCloud accounts. Excel gets formula evaluation tooltips (after selecting just a part of your formula), while PowerPoint gains closed captions for audio objects. ($149.99 for a one-time purchase, $99.99/$69.99 annual subscription options, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, macOS 10.15+)