Microsoft Office for Mac 16.73

Focusing on updates to Outlook, Microsoft has released version 16.73 of Office for Mac. The suite’s email and contact management app introduces Outlook Profiles for an improved multi-account experience, adds support for aliases, and enables the total number of items in a folder to be seen by right-clicking the folder name. Outlook also resolves a crash that occurred when setting calendar sharing permissions, fixes a bug with applying the default sensitivity label to mail and calendar items, addresses an issue that prevented events more than one year in the future from appearing in the calendar, and fixes an authentication issue with IMAP and iCloud accounts. Security updates for Excel and the Office Suite address vulnerabilities. ($149.99 for a one-time purchase, $99.99/$69.99 annual subscription options, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, macOS 10.15+)