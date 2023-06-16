Microsoft Office for Mac 16.74

Share Email

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook



Microsoft has released version 16.74 of Office for Mac, with improved support for accessible PDF export from Excel. PowerPoint enables you to record a customized camera feed with the cameo feature in Recording Studio. Finally, Outlook now enables you to send emails from email aliases, makes local folders available in the new Outlook, introduces the My Day menu bar item to give you a peek into your day’s calendar, fixes a scenario where messages in the reading pane would sometimes disappear after few seconds, resolves an issue where the undo button was not clickable, and fixes a bug where calendars could become unchecked after restarting Outlook. ($149.99 for a one-time purchase, $99.99/$69.99 annual subscription options, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, macOS 10.15+)