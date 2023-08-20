Microsoft Office for Mac 16.76

Share Email

Microsoft has released version 16.76 of Office for Mac, deprecating support of PostScript Type 1 fonts. Word, PowerPoint, and Excel add the new Auto Crop command to help identify the most important parts of a picture and crop out the rest. Excel reduces slowness and freezes when multiple workbooks are open with automatic recalculation optimization and improves the experience when PivotTables overlap other content in your workbook. PowerPoint adds support for VoiceOver to read out the presence of bulleted lists to distinguish them from plain text and enables recording of narration, animations, transitions, and inking. ($149.99 for a one-time purchase, $99.99/$69.99 annual subscription options, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, macOS 10.15+)