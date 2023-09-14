Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Microsoft Office for Mac 16.77

Microsoft has released version 16.77 of Office for Mac, adding support for Microsoft Purview Information Protection, now the default encryption mechanism for Word, PowerPoint, and Excel documents and Outlook email messages. Outlook also receives improved authentication flows to provide better support for vanity domains, a resolution for an issue causing some all-day events created in GMT to appear a day behind in the calendar preview, and a fix for a bug that prevented users from printing multiple emails. ($149.99 for a one-time purchase, $99.99/$69.99 annual subscription options, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

