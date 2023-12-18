Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 33 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz 1 comment

Microsoft Office for Mac 16.80

Microsoft has released version 16.80 of Office for Mac with a focus on improvements and fixes for Outlook. The update adds event filtering support in the calendar view, fixes a formatting issue when viewing a S/MIME-protected email in plain text, resolves an issue where users were unable to delete meetings that were imported from Legacy Outlook, fixes a bug that would enlarge email content when printed, addresses a problem where no results were returned while searching for contacts in a delegated mailbox, and fixes a bug that prevented Teams meeting details from appearing on events created from a Group Calendar. ($149.99 for a one-time purchase, $99.99/$69.99 annual subscription options, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Comments About Microsoft Office for Mac 16.80

Notable Replies

  1. FWIW, I just renewed my Microsoft 365 subscription. The best price I found was (as usual) from Costco. I paid $100 for a 15-month family subscription, and got a $10 Visa gift card reward for making the purchase.

    I bought the code from Costco’s web site. I received the activation code (via e-mail) in less than 30 minutes. Clicking on the code in the e-mail took me straight to my Microsoft account page where I was able to quickly add it to my account.

Join the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum

Participants

Avatar for agen Avatar for Shamino