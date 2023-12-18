Microsoft Office for Mac 16.80

Share Email



Microsoft has released version 16.80 of Office for Mac with a focus on improvements and fixes for Outlook. The update adds event filtering support in the calendar view, fixes a formatting issue when viewing a S/MIME-protected email in plain text, resolves an issue where users were unable to delete meetings that were imported from Legacy Outlook, fixes a bug that would enlarge email content when printed, addresses a problem where no results were returned while searching for contacts in a delegated mailbox, and fixes a bug that prevented Teams meeting details from appearing on events created from a Group Calendar. ($149.99 for a one-time purchase, $99.99/$69.99 annual subscription options, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, macOS 10.15+)