Microsoft Office for Mac 16.83

Microsoft has released version 16.83 of Office for Mac with a focus on improvements and fixes for Outlook. The update now enables you to open a shared mailbox even if you only have access to contacts or calendar, allows Teams users to click the chat button for a Teams Meeting right from Outlook, adds support for Microsoft To Do in commercial Microsoft 365 accounts, enables the creation of contact lists in the People module, resolves an issue where a space in the display name of a mailto: link would result in an invalid email address, and fixes a bug that could cause high CPU usage after Outlook was launched. Version 16.83 also fixes an issue in Excel where the AutoFilter did not show “Blanks” options when there were more than 10,000 unique values and a blank cell was present in the first 10,000 unique values. ($149.99 for a one-time purchase, $99.99/$69.99 annual subscription options, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, macOS 10.15+)