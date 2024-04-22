Microsoft Office for Mac 16.84

Share Email



Microsoft has released version 16.84 of Office for Mac, focusing on new features and bug fixes for Outlook, plus a security update for Excel. The update enhances Outlook with a new Calendar timeline widget for macOS 14 Sonoma, enables you to edit a meeting series from a specific instance onwards instead of editing the whole series, allows switching between profiles and accounts via the account widget in the navigation pane, resolves an issue that caused IMAP accounts to disappear from the left rail in the legacy Outlook client, fixes a bug that prevented downloading of multiple attachments with the same name, and improves a performance issue that was causing Outlook to hang after initial installation or first update. ($149.99 for a one-time purchase, $99.99/$69.99 annual subscription options, free update through Microsoft AutoUpdate, release notes, macOS 10.15+)