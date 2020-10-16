Microsoft Teams 1.3

Share Facebook

Microsoft has updated its Teams collaborative workspace and group chat app to version 1.3, adding the capability to view meeting details from your calendar without opening the meeting. The release also adds live captions that display the name of the speaker when generating captions during a meeting (available in US English only), enables meeting organizers to disable attendee mics to prevent them from unmuting during a meeting, and adds new keyboard shortcuts: Option-Shift-C to start a new conversation and Option-Shift-R to reply to a thread. (Free download, 92.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)